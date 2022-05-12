Ottawa patios face higher costs as heatwave keeps patios packed

An ice-cold beer on the Greenfields patio in Barrhaven. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) An ice-cold beer on the Greenfields patio in Barrhaven. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina