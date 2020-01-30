OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health confirms a patient in Ottawa tested negative for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, OPH says it was made aware of an individual who was undergoing testing. Those test results came in negative Thursday afternoon. The individual had been in self-isolation.

OPH says it is not aware of any confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases in the Ottawa-area.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak in China.

There have been three confirmed cases: two in Toronto and one in British Columbia.

According to Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, as of Thursday, 101 people in Canada have been tested. Fifty-eight people have tested negative, and 40 tests are still pending.