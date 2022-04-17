For the first time in three years church doors opened for Easter Sunday without COVID-19 restrictions.

“Exciting! It is a good way to start things up,” Deborah Kieelly Adam said, on her way into the Notre Dame Basilica in downtown Ottawa on Sunday morning.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the vaulted cathedral filled every pew on the ground floor and was able to open the balcony to parishioners.

“Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful,” Pauline McLellan rejoiced.

“I don’t know how many times I sang that hallelujah at the end of the mass, gosh many times,” her husband Richard, a former Deacon, added.

Father David Bergeron joined Notre Dame Basilica during the pandemic. He says Sunday was the first time he’s seen the church completely filled.

“In tough times to be together is what is essential so for us ministers, priests, and the Archbishop was really pleased to see as many people,” Bergeron said.

The celebrations come as COVID numbers continue to remain high in Ottawa and Ontario, but show signs of improvement.

“We normally would have my sister and her family in town, unfortunately one of them has COVID so we’re having a smaller celebration but we have an Easter egg hunt and the chocolate and the big dinner,” Daphne Gilbert said.

Viral signal in wastewater across Ontario is plateauing, or trending downwards in every region but eastern Ontario.

In the capital, the weekly average also appears to be trending downwards.

“It is relatively certain if the group is a bit larger there is one person who is in there, who is infectious right now,” Dr. Peter Juni, head of the Ontario Science Advisory table said.

“We’re in a situation now where we seemed to have reached the crest, that’s pretty important,” he added.

Still, Ottawa families heading health advice and keeping gatherings small over the holidays.

“It’s going to be small. Our daughter and son-in-law and their two children,” Pauline McLellan said.