Advertisement
Ottawa paramedics: one dead in serious collision in south-end
CTV News Ottawa, Staff Published Friday, September 25, 2020 11:16PM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 25, 2020 11:53PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say a 30-year-old man has died following a collision in the south-end Friday night.
Paramedics say four other people in their early 30s were injured in what officials described as a high-speed crash.
Emegency crews responded to the call around 9:30 p.m.
Ottawa Police say the crash happened at Hawthorne Road near Leitrim Road.
More to come....
@OttawaPolice @OttFire @OttawaParamedic responding to a serious motor vehicle collision at Hawthorne Rd/Leitrim Rd.— OPS Duty Inspector (@DutyInspector) September 26, 2020
Road closures are in effect and will continue until the investigation is completed. #Otttraffic #ottnews