OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say a 30-year-old man has died following a collision in the south-end Friday night.

Paramedics say four other people in their early 30s were injured in what officials described as a high-speed crash.

Emegency crews responded to the call around 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa Police say the crash happened at Hawthorne Road near Leitrim Road.

More to come....