Ottawa offering six months free transit to newly arrived refugees
Refugees arriving in the city of Ottawa will receive six months of free transit.
Council approved a motion to offer free transit to offer unlimited travel to displaced families and individuals arriving in Ottawa.
The Transit Commission originally approved a motion from chair Allan Hubley on April 20 to offer six month unlimited travel on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train to newly arrived Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.
Hubley's motion noted free transit would make it easier for displaced families and individuals to be fully welcomed into Ottawa as they search for jobs, seek medical assistance and find housing.
On Wednesday, Council approved an amendment from Coun. Catherine McKenney to offer free transit to all refugees for six months.
