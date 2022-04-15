Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Wayne, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP) A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Wayne, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toddler dies in Gaza waiting for permit to get treatment

Jalal al-Masri and his wife spent eight years and their life savings on fertility treatments in order to have their daughter, Fatma. When she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in December, they waited another three months for an Israeli permit to take her for treatment outside the Gaza Strip. The permit never came. The 19-month-old died on March 25.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina