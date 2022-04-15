Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates
As Ottawa Public Health encourages residents to get "all vaccination doses they are eligible for", new statistics show only four Ottawa neighbourhoods have 80 per cent of residents with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study looks at the two dose and three dose vaccination rates for eligible residents in 102 neighbourhoods across the city of Ottawa.
As of Monday, only four Ottawa neighbourhoods had at least 80 per cent of residents aged 18 and older with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The neighbourhood of Island Park – Wellington West has the highest rate of residents aged 18 and older with three doses, at 85.8 per cent. Old Ottawa South has 84.6 per cent of residents aged 18 and older with three doses, followed by Rockcliffe Park (82.3 per cent) and Cumberland (80.9 per cent).
Ottawa Public Health says as of April 11, 65 per cent of residents aged 18 and older had received at least three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study shows 40 neighbourhoods in Ottawa have fewer than 65 per cent of residents aged 18 and older with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The neighbourhood of Ledbury-Heron Gate-Ridgemont has the lowest three dose vaccination rate for residents aged 18 and older, at 40.3 per cent. Parkwood Hills-Stewart Farm neighbourhood is second at 42.9 per cent, followed by Bayshore-Belltown (47.3 per cent), Hawthrone Meadows-Sheffield Glen (48.3 per cent) and Emerald Woods – Sawmill Creek (50.2 per cent).
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said this week that with a high level of COVID-19 in the community, everyone should get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.
"We encourage everyone to get all vaccination doses they are eligible for – for those 60 and older, that means a fourth dose," Etches said.
"Booster doses significantly reduce the risk of severe illness and lower the risk of transmission."
The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study looks at the vaccination rates of residents in all neighbourhoods across the city, as of April 11.
Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest third dose rates (18+)
- Island Park – Wellington Village – 85.8 per cent
- Old Ottawa South – 84.6 per cent
- Rockcliffe Park – 82.3 per cent
- Cumberland – 80.9 per cent
- Laurentian – 79.7 per cent
- Glebe – Dow's Lake – 79.5 per cent
- Lindenlea – New Edinburgh – 79.2 per cent
- Merivale Gardens – Grenfell Glen - Pineglen - Country Place – 78.9 per cent
- Crystal Bay – Lakeview Park – 77.9 per cent
- Westboro – 76.1 per cent
- Hunt Club Woods – Quintarra – Revelstoke – 76.0 per cent
- Trend – Arlington – 75.9 per cent
- Vars – 75.5 per cent
- Bells Corners East – 74.7 per cent
- Borden Farm - Fisher Glen – 74.4 per cent
(As of April 11, 2022)
Ottawa neighbourhoods with the lowest third dose rates (18+)
- Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont – 40.3 per cent
- Parkwood Hills – Stewart Farm – 42.9 per cent
- Bayshore – Belltown – 47.3 per cent
- Hawthrone Meadows – Sheffield Glen – 48.3 per cent
- Emerald Woods – Sawmill Creek – 50.2 per cent
- Overbrook - McArthur - 51.6 per cent
- Hunt Club Park - 53.4 per cent
- Lowertown – 53.9 per cent
- Vanier South – 54.1 per cent
- Carlington – 54.5 per cent
- Pineview – 55.1 per cent
- Navan – Sarsfield – 55.2 per cent
- Hunt Club – Ottawa Airport – 56 per cent
- Greenboro East – 56.8 per cent
- Beacon Hill South – Cardinal Heights – 56.8 per cent
(As of April 11, 2022)
The total population for each Ottawa neighbourhood is based on neighbourhood population estimations as of Sept. 1, 2021.
