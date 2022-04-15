Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates

As Ottawa Public Health encourages residents to get "all vaccination doses they are eligible for", new statistics show only four Ottawa neighbourhoods have 80 per cent of residents with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study looks at the two dose and three dose vaccination rates for eligible residents in 102 neighbourhoods across the city of Ottawa.

As of Monday, only four Ottawa neighbourhoods had at least 80 per cent of residents aged 18 and older with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The neighbourhood of Island Park – Wellington West has the highest rate of residents aged 18 and older with three doses, at 85.8 per cent. Old Ottawa South has 84.6 per cent of residents aged 18 and older with three doses, followed by Rockcliffe Park (82.3 per cent) and Cumberland (80.9 per cent).

Ottawa Public Health says as of April 11, 65 per cent of residents aged 18 and older had received at least three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study shows 40 neighbourhoods in Ottawa have fewer than 65 per cent of residents aged 18 and older with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The neighbourhood of Ledbury-Heron Gate-Ridgemont has the lowest three dose vaccination rate for residents aged 18 and older, at 40.3 per cent. Parkwood Hills-Stewart Farm neighbourhood is second at 42.9 per cent, followed by Bayshore-Belltown (47.3 per cent), Hawthrone Meadows-Sheffield Glen (48.3 per cent) and Emerald Woods – Sawmill Creek (50.2 per cent).

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said this week that with a high level of COVID-19 in the community, everyone should get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

"We encourage everyone to get all vaccination doses they are eligible for – for those 60 and older, that means a fourth dose," Etches said.

"Booster doses significantly reduce the risk of severe illness and lower the risk of transmission."

Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest third dose rates (18+)

Island Park – Wellington Village – 85.8 per cent

Old Ottawa South – 84.6 per cent

Rockcliffe Park – 82.3 per cent

Cumberland – 80.9 per cent

Laurentian – 79.7 per cent

Glebe – Dow's Lake – 79.5 per cent

Lindenlea – New Edinburgh – 79.2 per cent

Merivale Gardens – Grenfell Glen - Pineglen - Country Place – 78.9 per cent

Crystal Bay – Lakeview Park – 77.9 per cent

Westboro – 76.1 per cent

Hunt Club Woods – Quintarra – Revelstoke – 76.0 per cent

Trend – Arlington – 75.9 per cent

Vars – 75.5 per cent

Bells Corners East – 74.7 per cent

Borden Farm - Fisher Glen – 74.4 per cent

(As of April 11, 2022)

Ottawa neighbourhoods with the lowest third dose rates (18+)

Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont – 40.3 per cent

Parkwood Hills – Stewart Farm – 42.9 per cent

Bayshore – Belltown – 47.3 per cent

Hawthrone Meadows – Sheffield Glen – 48.3 per cent

Emerald Woods – Sawmill Creek – 50.2 per cent

Overbrook - McArthur - 51.6 per cent

Hunt Club Park - 53.4 per cent

Lowertown – 53.9 per cent

Vanier South – 54.1 per cent

Carlington – 54.5 per cent

Pineview – 55.1 per cent

Navan – Sarsfield – 55.2 per cent

Hunt Club – Ottawa Airport – 56 per cent

Greenboro East – 56.8 per cent

Beacon Hill South – Cardinal Heights – 56.8 per cent

(As of April 11, 2022)

The total population for each Ottawa neighbourhood is based on neighbourhood population estimations as of Sept. 1, 2021.