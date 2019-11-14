An Ottawa native is hoping to sleep under the stars, surrounded by snow as he looks to take on the challenge of Fjällräven Polar, a six day, 300 kilometre arctic journey over arctic tundra on a dog sled.

Dan Van Drunen is hoping to be one of 30 people selected for the experience which starts in northern Norway and follows a trail down to northern Sweden. He would be the first Canadian to take part is the challenge which can include everything from sunny conditions to snow storms and -30°C temperatures.

Van Drunen says he is an adventure seeker who loves the outdoors. He recently moved to British Columbia to spend more time in nature.

“If I am chosen I commit to sharing my experience with others in hopes to inspire and educate on the importance of keeping our wilderness wild, and the benefits nature can have on our mental wellness,” Van Drunen wrote on his website.

Van Drunen will need support to make it to the final 30 – the individuals with the most votes will be selected for the challenge.

“Being chosen for this expedition would mean the world to me,” he said.

“2019 has been a tough year - I have learned that spending quality time with my dogs (Jasper, Makwa, Tina Turner) and in nature have been two of the biggest positive impacts on my mental health.”

Van Drunen is registered for the challege here. He posted the following video about why this challenge is important to him: