

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa nanny is facing charges of assaulting two children under her care.

On Friday, 26-year-old Kaylee Lewis was charged with two counts of assault and two counts of duty of persons to provide necessaries of life.

In July 2017, Ottawa Police received a complaint that a female had been assaulting two children under the age of two years old as she was caring for them as their nanny.

Lewis appeared in court on Friday, holding back tears as her charges were read. Lewis was released on the condition she avoid public parks, schools and playgrounds. The court also ordered Lewis to stay away from anyone under the age of 16, and have no contact with those involved.

Police will not comment on the specifics of what happened, but they are concerned there could be other victims. Lewis has been working as a nanny for several years and also participated in after school programs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Major Case Management Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.