

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa nanny is facing assault charges.

On Friday, 26-year-old Kaylee Lewis was charged with two counts of assault and two counts of duty of persons to provide necessaries of life.

In July 2017, Ottawa Police received a complaint that a female had been assaulting two children under the age of two years old as she was caring for them as their nanny.

Police say they are concerned there could be other victims. Lewis has been working as a nanny for several years and also participated in after school programs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Major Case Management Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.