As Ottawa Public Health reports record numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, hospitalizations remain low, with only seven people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday.

However, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says hospitals must be prepared for an expected surge in patients as Omicron cases spread, particularly among the unvaccinated.

“The number of people sick with Omicron is already much greater than it ever was with Delta and it's growing every three days, so more and more and more. Even a small proportion of those becoming sick can be too much for the system,” said Etches during an interview on CTV Morning Live.

“We're learning still, right? We don't know much hospitalization is going to follow all of this Omicron. We know from the U.K. it's not zero, there are hospitalizations that are coming.”

Last week, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table warned that without new restrictions on gatherings, intensive care capacity could reach "unsustainable levels" in early January across Ontario.

During an interview on CTV Morning Live Thursday morning, host Leslie Roberts noted some people think the new restrictions are an "extreme measure" since there's no one in ICUs right now.

"It's where we're going. This is tough because it's hard for us to see the large numbers that we do hear from the science table, we do see could come."

Dr. Etches says she is "most worried" about the unvaccinated population contracting the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern, particularly older adults.

"Children don't have as much vaccination but their illness is mild. It's the older adults; over 50, over 65, especially when you're not vaccinated, this may be the time to consider staying home and being that much careful that you don't come into contact with Omicron," said Etches.

"For others, of course, if you already have two doses of the vaccine, lower vaccine effectiveness with the variant, please continue to look for booster doses because we are putting up appointments very often as we add capacity to the system."

Two new British studies suggest that the Omicron variant may be milder than the Delta variant. Medical experts this week also said South Africa's noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal the Omicron driven surge has passed its peak.

"We can be hopeful that this will be faster wave than other waves because of how quickly it's spreading. Hopefully then it also drops as it stops finding people to infect," said Etches. "The U.K. is our best comparator right now to watch what's happening in the U.K, where it's less proportion of the people with this variant are being hospitalized, but there are still hospitalizations."

With files from The Associated Press