Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
Police were called to an apartment building on Carousel Crescent Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. after reports that a man was found dead. Officers found a 74-year-old man dead.
There was a police presence at the scene overnight and into Wednesday morning.
Just after 12 p.m. Wednesday, Ottawa police officers arrested a man on a second-floor balcony of an apartment in the building. CTV News crews captured the arrest on camera.
Officers told the man he was under arrest for second-degree murder.
"There is no murder, man," the suspect told officers.
Officers walked the suspect out of the apartment building and spoke with him for a few minutes before ushering him into a cruiser.
The apartment building is near the intersection of Bank Street and Hunt Club Road.
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death.
This is the sixth homicide in Ottawa this year.
