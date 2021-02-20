OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 lockdown ends in Ottawa as the capital moves to the "orange-restrict" zone, an Arnprior man is forced to move his bunkie and motorists are buried by parking tickets following a winter storm.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the five most viewed stories on our website this week:

After a 52-day lockdown and stay-at-home order, non-essential businesses, restaurants and gyms were allowed to reopen this week in Ottawa.

The Ontario government moved the capital into the "Orange-Restrict" zone of Ontario's COVID-19 response framework when the stay-at-home order ended on Feb. 16.

In the "Orange-Restrict" level, restaurants can open for in-person dining, but last call is at 9 p.m. and capacity restrictions limit the number of people sitting at a table to four people. Businesses can also open for in-person shopping, and gyms will be allowed to open with restrictions.

The limits on gatherings also change, with a maximum of 10 people permitted indoors at private residences and 25 people outdoors.

Gatineau and the Outaouais move into Quebec's orange zone on Monday.

A homeless Arnprior man who built his own shelter is now looking for help to move his bunkie to a new property.

Guy Lamarche has built his bunkie on a piece of land near Carp; complete with a roof, chimney, windows, wood stove and a futon bed.

The property which Lamarche has been building his bunkie on has been sold, and the new owners have asked him to leave by the end of February.

Lamarche says he has received offers through his Facebook page for properties to move his bunkie, but he needs help moving the shed-size structure.

An Ottawa motorist is spending the weekend without a vehicle after being stopped for speeding in Ottawa's east end.

On Twitter, Sgt. Craig Roberts said the motorist was clocked at 145 kilometres an hour on the Blackburn Hamlet Bypass, in an 80 kilometre an hour zone.

"The chances of catching a break on the side of the road are slim to none if you're caught doing 145 km/h on the Blackburn Bypass," said Roberts.

Along with the stunt driving charge, the driver's licence is suspended for seven days and the vehicle is impounded for a week.

The chances of catching-a-break on the side of the road are slim-to-none if you’re caught doing 145km/h on the Blackburn Bypass..a Stunt Driving charge, 7 day license suspension, vehicle seizure & court date are 100%...65km/h OVER the limit is unacceptable. #OurStreets #NotToday pic.twitter.com/y0dth6Hnrr — OPS☆TrafficCaseManager☆ (@OPSTrafficCM) February 18, 2021

An Ottawa woman was trapped in the United States for three days waiting for a COVID-19 negative test to follow new Canadian border rules and return home.

Jamie Lelievre-Pettipiece drove from Ottawa to Michigan after her father suffered a stroke last Saturday. He passed away on Sunday.

On Monday, Lelievre-Pettipiece found a clinic in Port Huron and paid $119 for the COVID-19 test to comply with the new Canadian regulations.

It wasn't until Thursday morning that she received the negative COVID-19 test result, allowing her to cross the border and return home to her grieving children. Lelieve-Pettipiece must now quarantine at home for two weeks.

Effective Feb. 15, the federal government requires travellers to show the results of a COVID-19 test when entering the country by land. Negative tests need to be taken within three days of the scheduled arrival at the border.

As the city cleaned up from Tuesday's winter storm, Ottawa Bylaw officers buried motorists with parking tickets for violating the on-street parking ban.

Bylaw tells CTV News Ottawa officers issued 2,777 tickets for on-street parking violations during the winter weather parking ban. The set fine for the offence is $125, with an early payment option of $105.

The city issued an on-street parking ban Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to allow crews to clear the 20 centimetres of snow from the roads.

Before snow blowing his driveway, Stittsville resident David Sczygiel moved his two vehicles around the corner onto another street. He says they were parked for maybe 15 minutes.

Sczygiel's thought leaving his vehicles on the road would not be a problem if he was outside, but a neighbour told him that an Ottawa Bylaw Services officer was writing him a ticket.

"I ran over to talk to the Bylaw officer as he was writing the second ticket for my truck, he had already written the ticket for the Jeep," says Sczygiel. "I had the flashers going and everything, I tried to tell the guy to touch them [the hood of the truck] that they were still warm."