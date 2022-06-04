Ottawa motorists paying new record price at the pumps

Ottawa motorists will be feeling some pain at the pumps today, as gas prices set a new record.

Prices jumped five cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations overnight to 211.9 cents at some stations.

"It's insane," said Nathalie Ric while filling up the gas tank on Friday. "I hope something happens, something changes cause this is unsustainable."

The previous record for gas was $2.099 a litre, set on May 18.

Tow truck operator Rob Corneau spends his day working on the roads of Ottawa, paying up to $250 a day to fill up the truck.

"It is very expensive gas, for everybody that’s working in this field today," said Corneau. "Any truckers or towing operator, or taxi drivers, they’re not making money anymore."

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague expects gas prices to rise another penny on Sunday to 212.9 cents a litre.

McTeague suggests gas above $2 a litre is the new normal.

"I would not be surprised to see a scenario unfold where we’re $2.20, maybe even $2.25 a litre for Ottawa," McTeague told CTV News Ottawa on Friday.

"However, let’s see if the provincial government who was re-elected last evening makes good in its commitment to drop gas taxes by 5.7 cents per litre, which with HST works out to a drop of 6.4 cents a litre"

Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives promised during the election campaign to reduce the gas tax on July 1 for six months if re-elected.

Gas prices have been rising significantly due to supply shortages, fuelled by sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. McTeague adds summer travel demand is also driving up prices.

With files from CTV News Toronto