Many parents say these changes are too little, too late. They are in crisis.

An Ottawa mother heads to court on Monday to make her son a society ward, saying she fears for her son's safety and her own. It's the hardest decision Cathleen Tunney has made but she says she needs to keep both of her kids safe and she has no other option but to have her son out of the house.

“These were the twins dressed up and ready to come home from the hospital,” Tunney says, as she looks through photos of the children as babies.

Life was busy for Tunney then but blissful but it didn't take long before they started noticing things were a little "off" with Seamus.

“He doesn't focus on things or hyper focuses,” she recalls, “That's when we started to think something might be awry with him.”

At four years of age, he was suicidal.

“He told the therapist he wanted to die and he would do it by cutting himself until he bled,” says Tunney, “or walking in front of a bus because this world was too hard for him.”

His behavior got worse: hitting doors, punching walls, using knives.

“He's either going to kill one of us or he's going to hurt himself,” she says, “He was threatening us before bed saying I’m going to kill you at night.”

He was diagnosed with ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder, severe anxiety and autism. He's number 800 on the wait list for autism therapy.

“My daughter has PTSD from the attacks he has done on her,” says Tunney, “and the last straw was when he was holding a pair of scissors to my throat. That was before Easter last year and I called CAS (Children’s Aid Society) and said he has to go now. It is the hardest decision you have to make but when you look at it from perspective of “how do I protect both my kids”, that's the only option I had.”

For the last year, Seamus, now 11, has been in a group home through the Children's Aid Society. And for the first time, he is getting intensive therapy there for autism.

“He has made great strides but he's not ready to come home yet.”

Seamus' temporary care agreement with Children's Aid runs out April 6th so on Monday, Tunney will go to court to relinquish her child to get him the services he needs.

Tunney clearly isn't the only parent in this situation. CTV Ottawa spoke with another mother who was at CHEO’s emergency department Thursday, in crisis. Her 11-year-old son who has autism wants to kill himself and has such violent outbursts he can no longer attend school.

The Children's Aid Society expects it will see more families in crisis as the autism funding changes roll out.

Debbie Hoffman is the Director of Services with the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa, “Our experience historically has always been that if there are not the resources available in the community, people will knock at our door so that's our anticipation as time goes on that those numbers will increase.”

Cathleen Tunney isn't sure her son can return home; for now, she says, her family is broken.

“Whether we will come together to live in same family unit, I don’t know,” she says, “but even if we can be a family unit in heart and love and saying, he's still my son, then we've succeeded because he's getting the help he needs.

As for these changes announced by the Ford government on Thursday, Tunney doesn't think it will make any difference for her family. Parents are getting together Thursday evening to talk about the funding changes at the Walter Baker Sports Centre at 7 p.m.