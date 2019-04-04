

An Ottawa mom who visited one of the potential exposures sites for the measles virus is speaking out tonight in favour of vaccination.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is investigating a confirmed case of the measles in Ottawa.

In a release, OPS listed the following locations as potential exposed to the measles virus:

March 26, 2019, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m: 40 Hines Rd - lobby, elevator or ground floor

March 27, 2019, 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m: 40 Hines Rd - lobby, elevator or ground floor

March 27, 2019, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m: Real Canadian Superstore, 760 Eagleson Rd

March 27, 2019, 5:30 p.m – 9 p.m: Ottawa West Travel Clinic, 760 Eagleson Rd 2nd floor

March 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m - 5:45 p.m: Queensway Carleton Hospital Emergency Department

April 2, 2019, 9:00 a.m – noon: Queensway Carleton Hospital Skin and Tissue Clinic

Laura D’Angelo brought her seven-month-old son Theodore to the Superstore on Eagleson Rd. on March 27th.

“It is definitely a concern that going out just to do groceries could potentially harm him for the rest of his life,” D’Angelo said.

D’Angelo says after tracking her steps, she believes she was at the Superstore right before the infected individual and that Theodore is not at risk.

Having the virus touch so close to home D’Angelo says she is not taking any chances going forward.

“Unfortunately, we’re just going to have to stay and home and be very diligent.”

Following the incident, D’Angelo contacted her family doctor to see if Theodore was eligible for early vaccination. Children do not receive the measles vaccination until their first birthday.

She is awaiting an answer.

In the meantime, D’Angelo is asking others to do their part and get vaccinated.

“Protect all of us and protect children unable to get vaccinated,” D’Angelo said.

In a press release, OPH said the infected individual may not have received all of their required measles vaccines.

In addition, Dr. Robin Taylor with OPH says patient was exposed to the virus while travelling internally.

“People travel all over the world… some people think they are fully immunized but they’re missing that second shot, and come back to Ottawa with Measles,” Dr. Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor says most of the community in Ottawa is immunized.

OPH is asking those who visited the potential exposure sites to check their immunization records and encourages those living without the vaccination to get the shot.

