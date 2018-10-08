The Ottawa Mission served up thousands at the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday.

Executive Director Peter Tilley says the dinner is open to anyone with no place to go.

“We’ve got people coming from apartments, roaming houses, they’d be at home alone without company, without a Thanksgiving meal,” Tilley said.

A classic Thanksgiving meal was served included turkey, ham, vegetables, mash potatoes and gravy.

“I think it’s something like 2,800 pounds of turkey,” Tilley said.

Among those enjoying a meal was one of the Mission’s former clients, Keith Larabie.

Larabie says he found himself at the Mission after retiring from work due to health complications. He says the Mission helped place him in an apartment for seniors.

“Took a lot of stress off me,” Larabie said.

The meal is cooked by Chef Ric, the Manager of Foods Services at The Missioand, and served by volunteers from the community.

One of those volunteers is Lise Groleau who has attended the dinner 11 years in a row.

“I like coming here every year and helping out, feeding the community, I think it’s a really special place,” Groleau said.

Tilley estimated 2,500 to 3,000 would attend this year’s dinner.