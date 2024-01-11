Ottawa Mission's Food Services Training Program gaining popularity

Thursday is the graduation day for the Ottawa Mission's Food Services Training Program, as 22 students graduate.

The program is gaining popularity every year, providing opportunities for culinary careers.

Olive Inegbenose, a recent graduate, is now working at Chef Ric's Restaurant.

"At the end of the day, you're able to get jobs everywhere, like with your resume, anybody that sees Chef Ric’s or the Ottawa Mission, they want to hire you," Inegbenose told CTV News Ottawa. "Whatever the customer orders, I make sure I cross check and make sure everything is in order before sending it out to the customers."

Graduating this semester, Mehal Radha Bhalla is the valedictorian and says food is her passion.

"It's something that calms me down and at the same time excites me," said Radha Bhalla. "So through this program, I've been able to experiment more on different recipes."

Radha Bhalla adds after graduation, she is planning to take her training to the next level.

"I'm planning to go to culinary school, so I can get more information and knowledge on different cuisines," Radha Bhalla said.

Ottawa Mission CEO, Peter Tilley, highlights the program's success, which keeps growing every year.

"We're graduating 22 students this semester, and we're doing that three times a year. Ninety per cent of these people are graduating into jobs," Tilley said.

And for Chef Ric Allen Watson, his vision -- to give people a chance to work in an industry they love -- is what keeps him going.

"It's a life-changing experience. They come, they have no skills, sometimes hard to speak English, and we give them everything they need, so they can be successful and have a full-time job," he said.

Despite receiving 140 applications for the upcoming semester, they were only able to take 30 applicants which is the maximum for the program. But for those graduating this semester, they say they can’t wait to start their new careers.

"It’s helping me actually make my first step into the food industry." Said Radha Bhalla.