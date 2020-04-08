OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic will not stop the Ottawa Mission from feeding those who are hungry this Easter weekend.

The Mission has announced it will offer both an in-house meal for its residents and a special take-out meal for community members on Monday.

An in-house meal for shelter residents will be served from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

A take-out meal will be available for community members from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Since 1906, the Ottawa Mission has been serving the homeless, the hungry and the lost by providing food, clothing, shelter and hope.

It serves an average of 1,358 meals every day.