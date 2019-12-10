OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Mission is appealing for residents to donate turkeys ahead of Christmas dinner.

The Mission expects to provide 2,000 to 3,000 meals during its Christmas special meal on Sunday, December 22.

Chef Ric Watson says it takes about “100 large turkeys, or about 2500 pounds of turkey, to feed everyone.”

Frozen turkeys can be dropped off anytime at the Ottawa Missions front desk on Waller Street. You can also make arrangements to have donations picked up by calling 613-234-1144, ext. 248.

The Ottawa Mission’s annual Christmas Dinner will take place on Sunday, December 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The menu includes: