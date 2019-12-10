Ottawa Mission appeals for turkey donations
CTVNewsStaff.ca, Ottawa Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 3:48AM EST
Ottawa Mission
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Mission is appealing for residents to donate turkeys ahead of Christmas dinner.
The Mission expects to provide 2,000 to 3,000 meals during its Christmas special meal on Sunday, December 22.
Chef Ric Watson says it takes about “100 large turkeys, or about 2500 pounds of turkey, to feed everyone.”
Frozen turkeys can be dropped off anytime at the Ottawa Missions front desk on Waller Street. You can also make arrangements to have donations picked up by calling 613-234-1144, ext. 248.
The Ottawa Mission’s annual Christmas Dinner will take place on Sunday, December 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The menu includes:
- 2500 lbs Oven Roast Turkey
- 30 Pans Savory Stuffing
- 2500 individual tourtiere pies
- 500 lbs Mashed Potatoes
- 250 lbs Glazed Fresh Carrots
- 250 lbs Green Peas
- 3000 cupcakes
- 230 Dozen Rolls
- 50 Gallons Giblet Gravy
- 100 vegetarian stuffed peppers