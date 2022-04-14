Ottawa men charged with trafficking women over seven-year period

Four Ottawa men have been charged in the alleged human trafficking of four women over a seven-year period.

The Ottawa Police Service launched the investigation, dubbed Project Exodus, in June 2021, into human trafficking involving four female victims.

Police say three of the victims were under the age of 18 at the time of the offences that occurred between 2013 and 2020.

The four people facing charges are 27-year-old Aayanle Obuli (known as AY), 23-year-old Mustafa Wardak (known as Vin), 25-year-old Mobarek Abdulkadir (known as Boogie), and 25-year-old Ahmed Wardak (known as Bizzl or Biz).

Investigators believe that there are other victims of human trafficking related to the investigation. Police have released the photos of the four men charged, saying, "victims may not know the legal name of their offender."

Anyone with information can contact the Ottawa Police Service Human Trafficking Unit tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5625.