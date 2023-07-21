Ottawa mayor won't speculate on LRT return to service as inspections continue
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he won't speculate on a possible return to service date for Ottawa's light-rail transit system as the investigation continues into an axle bearing issue discovered on one LRT vehicle during routine inspection.
The O-Train has been out of service since Monday afternoon after the issue was discovered on one train during a 50,000 km inspection. OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar ordered the immediate shutdown of LRT service for inspections on all vehicles and the track.
Sutcliffe told CTV News Ottawa he does not have a timeline for the return of O-Train service.
"We're talking every single day about what we're learning from the work that's being done by OC Transpo, engineers and the contractors and as soon as we have any sense of when we might be able to restore service we will share that with the public," Sutcliffe said from New York City.
As of Thursday afternoon, 15 of the 45 LRT vehicles have been inspected, and no issues have been discovered of any of the trains. Amilcar has said all trains must be fully inspected before the O-Train returns to service.
"We might learn more today or in the next couple of days what a rough timetable might look like, but I don't want to speculate until we have the information we need," Sutcliffe said about a loose timetable for the return to service.
"Our number one priority right now is identifying what the problem is, making sure that we can put trains back on the trains in a safe fashion for our passengers and until we do that we're going to continue to investigate the issue."
The closure of the LRT system has forced tens of thousands of commuters onto R1 replacement bus service, which has forced the cancellation of over 100 bus trips a day on regular routes.
Sutcliffe says he doesn't think OC Transpo overreacted by shutting down the O-Train after the issue on one LRT vehicle was discovered.
"I think we have to act with an abundance of caution; the last thing we want is another derailment or a catastrophic event of that nature," Sutcliffe said.
"I think it is really important that we think of the safety our passengers; that's one of the recommendations that came out of the inquiry last year. So we need to proceed with an abundance of caution and make sure that before the trains are back in service they are completely safe for our passengers."
Coun. Riley Brockington said Amilcar is hoping to have a plan for LRT service to resume on Friday.
Sutcliffe says he shares transit riders frustration with the continuing issues with the LRT system.
"We should be frustrated; we didn't get the service we paid for and we're going to continue to work hard and hold our contractors accountable and make sure that we have the service we paid for," Sutcliffe said.
"One day, we will have a safe, reliable transit service for the people of Ottawa and this will all be behind this. I can't tell you when that day may be; we're doing everything we can to make that date as soon as possible. One day it will come that we will have a safe, reliable transit service for our passengers and for our city and we have the service we paid for, but until that day I won't rest in holding our contractors accountable and making sure we're finding solutions to these problem."
R1 service on Albert and Slater streets
As thousands of LRT riders are diverted onto buses, OC Transpo is making changes to the R1 bus routes.
"Our Transit Operations Control Centre is working on finalizing additional R1 route enhancements to ensure we deliver the best possible service to our customers," Amilcar said in a memo on Thursday.
As of Thursday, 36 buses are operating the R1 service during peak periods, up from 20 buses on Monday.
Here is a look at the changes to the bus routes
Starting today, R1 replacement bus service will be travelling along Albert and Slater streets instead of Queen Street.
OC Transpo says for customers, the change means:
- Westbound R1 buses will run on Albert Street with stops at Bank and Kent
- Eastbound R1 buses will run on Slater Street with stops at Kent and O’Connor
Amilcar says staff will be at stations to assist customers.
Lees Station
OC Transpo has also made changes to the R1 bus serving Lees Station.
Starting Thursday, OC Transpo introduced a shuttle bus between Lees and Rideau stations.
"This will improve reliability and reduce travel times for customers," Amilcar said.
For customers, this means:
- Westbound R1 service will run from Blair to Tunney’s Pasture stations, stopping at each station except for Lees Station
- A shuttle will run between Lees, uOttawa and Rideau stations
- Customers travelling to Lees Station from the east can connect with the shuttle and Eastbound R1 service at uOttawa Station
- Eastbound R1 service will continue to serve Lees Station
Sutcliffe in New York
Mayor Sutcliffe spoke with CTV News Ottawa from New York City, where he attended the Bloomberg School for Mayors. The four-day conference started on Sunday.
Sutcliffe said he was invited to the conference, "before we knew there was going to be a problem with the light-rail service in Ottawa."
"I'm in constant and regular and frequent contact with city staff, with city councillors, with the staff in my office – I'm working very hard every single day and there's nothing that I can't do from here that I could do from Ottawa," Sutcliffe said.
"I wish I was there… but I'm working just as hard as I would be if I was in Ottawa and there's absolutely nothing that I can't do from here."
The Bloomberg Harvard City leadership Initiative provides "mayors and senior city leaders with executive education and management training to advance their leadership, strengthen their city halls, and deliver results for communities," according to the website.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy
