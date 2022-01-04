Ottawa’s mayor and top doctor will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon with new COVID-19 restrictions set to take effect across Ontario.

Mayor Jim Watson and medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches will speak one day ahead of a modified Stage 2 lockdown coming into effect.

Starting Wednesday, schools will resume online-only learning, gyms and in-person dining will shut down, and hospitals will postpone non-urgent surgeries.

There are also new capacity limits coming into effect for retail stores, and gathering limits for private homes.

You can watch the announcement by the mayor and Dr. Etches here at 2 p.m.