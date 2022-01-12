Ottawa’s mayor and top doctor will provide an update on COVID-19 in Ottawa Wednesday afternoon.

The update from Mayor Jim Watson and Dr. Vera Etches comes as Ontario prepares to reopen schools to in-person learning on Monday.

Etches had said she supported keeping schools open before the Ontario government announced earlier this month that they would close until Jan. 17 for remote learning.

She has since said she would advocate for them to reopen as soon as possible.

Watson and Etches will speak at 3 p.m. after Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s announcement about reopening schools, scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the Watson and Etches announcement live here at 3 p.m.