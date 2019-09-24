

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa councillor is calling out the mayor for what he calls "toxic behaviour" at city hall.

Shawn Menard tweeted out his comments, claiming Jim Watson has barred him from committees and labelled him a hypocrite.

It's the latest in a string of issues at city hall that has some questioning what's going on.

The outside doors at Ottawa city hall are under construction. Some councillors would suggest work needs to be done inside, too, around the council table.

“People should feel comfortable going to work in the morning,” Shawn Menard said in an interview at Ottawa city hall, “be in environment where they are able to discuss policy that isn't personal and unfortunately things have become very personal at city hall and that needs to change.”

Menard who is new to council this term has butted heads with the mayor before. He took to twitter this time saying,

“I can’t tell you how shitty it is go into work every day knowing that the Mayor despises you for wanting policy changes and openly goes after you personally trying to label you as a hypocrite repeatedly.”

Menard claiming he's been barred from sitting on committees.

“It is toxic behaviour and needs to end.”

“We all need to take a deep breath and work together,” he said, “and keep the focus on policy and not personalities.”

Councillor Mathieu Fleury, who is on his third term on council, added his thoughts.

“I've seen the erosion of being courteous, of being respectful. To me, that's the responsibility of all of the chairs of the committees and of council.”

The Mayor disputes that, saying council is working well and has accomplished much in only 10 months.

“I don't get side tracked by Twitter wars,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said, “I think it’s healthy to have debates. Some say you shouldn’t be critical of one another. Well, you know what? That’s the messy business of democracy.”

This democracy has been a bit messy of late. Councillor Rick Chiarelli is facing allegations of sexual harassment against former staff members, Councillor Tim Tierney was in court on a corrupt practice charge, Councillor Laura Dudas is facing an election finance audit and Councillor Darouze is before the integrity commissioner.

Councillor Riley Brockingon says disagreements are healthy and rejects any idea council is dysfunctional.

“I don't see it as clogging the work we do at council,” Brockington said, “I see it more as a distraction than any type of roadblock to getting the work done.”