OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson and Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly will speak with the media shortly after Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement this afternoon.

Sources have told CTV News Toronto that a variety of stricter COVID-19 measures are being actively considered. Among the measures under consideration are limits on non-essential manufacturing and warehouses and further restrictions on religious services.

Premier Ford is scheduled to speak to the media at 4 p.m., followed by the city of Ottawa's media availability at 4:30 p.m.

Watson, Chief Sloly and deputy medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney will be answering the media's questions during the city's media availability.

Ottawa Public Health said on Wednesday it would be issuing a Section 22 Class Order for summer amenities at municipal parks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Measures under consideration included gathering limits around basketball courts and skate courts and mandatory masks on amenities.