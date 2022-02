Mayor Jim Watson said he expects ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters to begin moving their trucks out of downtown residential streets on Monday as part of a deal he reached with organizers this weekend.

But he’s also acknowledging it won’t be straightforward or easy.

“There are a number of people that want to try to see this particular deal fail,” he told Newstalk 580 CFRA. “I’m under no illusions. This is going to be difficult to implement and enforce.”

Hundreds of vehicles remain parked on Wellington Street and roads around Parliament Hill on day 18 of the occupation. Watson announced Sunday an agreement has been reached with the president of the Freedom Convoy to see hundreds of trucks move off residential streets and on to Wellington Street, between Elgin Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Tamara Lich told the mayor that organizers would work hard over the weekend to "get buy in" from the truckers to move their vehicles.

"The Freedom Convoy Board agree with your request to reduce pressures on the residents and businesses in the city of Ottawa," Lich said. "We hope to start repositioning our trucks on Monday."

Watson said Monday that he expects Lich to live up to the agreement.

“If she doesn’t, well at least we’ve tried something that’s different than what has been tried for the last two weeks, and hasn’t worked,” he said.

“There’s going to be lots of ups and downs over the course of the next 24 hours,” he added. “Not all of the truckers are part of this one movement. There are a lot of splinter groups, and so I don’t anticipate every single truck will leave from a residential area, but at least consolidating them in one area away from residential communities is a small victory for the residents if it in fact goes through.”

Watson told CTV News Ottawa Sunday evening it could take two to three days to get the vehicles moved out of the residential neighbourhoods.

"It's their responsibility to get their members onboard with this," Watson said.

"They started doing that, as I understand it, last night and they'll work again (Sunday) and (Monday) so that they can start moving out by noon. It will take two to three days to get people moved out."

The mayor says an individual acted as a go-between the two parties to reach an agreement.

"I set out very strict conditions that unless they're moved out of residential neighbourhood, I won't be dealing with them," Watson said.

"Not one single person lives on Wellington Street, but there are tens of thousands of people that live in the residential neighbourhoods that are most adversely affected - Centretown, Lowertown, ByWard Market. Those people need some kind of relief and reprieve from the horn honking, the diesel spewing all night, catcalls and inappropriate behaviour and we need to get them out of residential neighbourhoods."

Watson says he wants to see "clear evidence" that the truck convoy will be departing residential streets before 12 p.m. Monday. The mayor says he will meet with Lich and the organizers to discuss their concerns if they meet three conditions.

Remove all trucks from the residential districts south of Wellington Street, and from all other residential areas including the market, the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry, etc.; Agree to not backfill the residential areas currently occupied with trucks, other vehicles and/or demonstrators; and Agree to not displace the truck convoy, vehicles and/or demonstrators to other residential areas in the City of Ottawa.

"Bottom line is – we're not giving them any deals, we're not giving them any special treatment," Watson said.

"The challenge is, of course, is that they don't speak with one voice, and I fully recognize that. There's different factions. This group seems to have the most organization and they seem to have the most members, and my hope is very much that they'll be able to do their work to get those people out of the neighbourhoods as quickly, as peacefully as possible."

From Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa’s office: an agreement in place for trucks to leave residential areas of Ottawa. Extrêmement sceptique quant à la volonté de ce groupe de respecter soudainement notre ville, mais nous verrons s'ils tiennent parole. pic.twitter.com/0TBAH4dycu — Catherine Kitts (@catherinekitts) February 13, 2022

CITY SEEKS INJUNCTION

City lawyers will be in court for a 12 p.m. hearingh on Monday seeking an injunction to deal with bylaw violations in the ongoing protests.

City solicitor David White said Monday the provincial Ministry of the Attorney General will be seeking leave to intervene in the matter, as it did in the injunction to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

White told council in a memo on Friday the injunction would address the "evidence of flagrant and repeated violations."

"During recent events, By-law Services have not been able to effectively undertake their usual enforcement activities in those parts of the City most affected by the protests, due to safety and operational concerns identified by the Ottawa Police Service," White said.

"Where enforcement has occurred, it has not had a deterrent effect."

White says the injunction would be another tool for Ottawa police in their "on-going operational efforts" to end the protests peacefully.

Last Friday, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency, with fines of up to $100,000 for blocking critical infrastructure, including roads and sidewalks.

COUNCILLORS WANT MILITARY CALLED IN

At least two city councillors are calling for the military to be brought in to help end the Ottawa occupation.

A motion from Coun. Matthew Luloff asks council to petition Ontario's attorney general to request that the Chief of Defence Staff call in the Canadian Armed Forces to "effect the immedaite removal of all occupiers and their vehicles from Ottawa."

The proposed move would be made under the federal National Defence Act, the motion says.

Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon about the occupation.

Pleased to see this motion coming forward from Councillor Luloff. We firmly believe this is the only next step to get our city back. I have been pushing for this, and I hope you support it too. #FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/TToJ9TX5k5 — Carol Anne Meehan (@MeehanCarolAnne) February 14, 2022

CLOSURES

The Rideau Centre, Ottawa City Hall, two Ottawa public library branches and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic remain closed today.

The city of Ottawa says Ottawa City Hall, the underground parking garage and the Rink of Dreams are closed until further notice.

The Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches remain closed.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex is closed again today. It is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.