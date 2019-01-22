

Anna Desmarais, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is making another play for federal funding to fix the city’s emergency housing system.

In a letter dated December 20, 2018, Watson tells Jean Yves Duclos, the federal minister of families, children and social development, that the majority of the city’s current emergency housing struggle is caused by the influx of refugees from the United States.

“The City of Ottawa is unable to meet the demands of vulnerable families in our community for safe, adequate emergency shelter services,” the letter obtained by 580 CFRA reads.

Watson said shelter staff have been “turning families away” because of the increased demand - forcing families to live in cars and churches across the city.

The city has received 584 emergency housing placement requests from refugees coming from the United States as of November 30 of last year. The majority of these requests are coming from families.

The cost of the refugee overflow is supposed to cost Ottawa taxpayers an extra $5.7 million in 2017, with that cost expected to rise by the time the 2018 numbers come before city council.

This is not the first time Watson has appealed to other levels of government. In June, Watson penned two letters to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and another one to the Prime Minister asking for additional support.

A spokesperson for the mayor said minister Duclos has not yet responded to this latest letter.

Families that are looking to get emergency housing in Ottawa first have to be accessed by city officials to figure out if there is another way for them to get temporary housing, like staying with relatives or a friend. The city then places families who are unable to find any alternative solutions into the emergency housing system.

But it takes awhile to get from the street into the housing system. A statement from Shelley VanBuskirk, the city’s manager of housing services, said it takes at least eight months for a family to access emergency housing. This wait, she wrote, could also increase for larger families.

In the letter, the mayor acknowledges that the recent closure of the Forward Avenue Family Shelter in Mechanicsville has further strained the system. Fourteen families were displaced by the December 15 closure.

The YMCA of the capital region is now one of the only family shelters left in the city.

Judy Perley, the Senior Director of Housing Services, says their family shelter has been operating ‘at capacity’ throughout 2018 and accomodates an average of 200 people every night.

In June, the federal government pledged $36 million in emergency funds for Quebec, $11 million to Ontario and $3 million to Manitoba to address the strain of refugees on the provincial housing systems.

All of the money given to Ontario was directed to Toronto's housing crisis after Mayor John Tory said the city’s shelter system was overwhelmed with people.

Watson wants the government to match those funds for the City of Ottawa.

Watson wrote in the letter that any additional funding for the city of Ottawa would go in part to increase the capacity of the YMCA family shelter and to add 40 beds at the city’s shelter on Carling Avenue.