Advertisement
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson isolating after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Published Monday, December 13, 2021 12:29PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 13, 2021 12:29PM EST
Mayor Jim Watson speaks with CTV News Ottawa's Patricial Boal. Nov. 3, 2021.
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says he is self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I am self-isolating following the confirmation late on Friday that a staff member was in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” Watson tweeted on Monday afternoon.
“Subsequently, I cancelled all meetings and events since receiving the news and have been self-isolating at my home as I am awaiting test results. The staff member tested positive on Saturday.”
Watson said neither he nor the staff member are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
More to come…