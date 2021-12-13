OTTAWA -- Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says he is self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I am self-isolating following the confirmation late on Friday that a staff member was in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” Watson tweeted on Monday afternoon.

“Subsequently, I cancelled all meetings and events since receiving the news and have been self-isolating at my home as I am awaiting test results. The staff member tested positive on Saturday.”

Watson said neither he nor the staff member are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

More to come…