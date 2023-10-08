Ottawa

    • Ottawa mayor condemns Hamas attack in Israel; police monitoring pro-Palestine protest

    Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has spoken out against the attacks by Hamas in Israel this weekend.

    The mayor posted to social media to say he's spoken with leaders on Ottawa's Jewish community to offer support and express his "shock and condemnation" of the attack.

    "Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorism. On behalf of all Ottawa residents, I stand in solidarity with Ottawa's Jewish community," Sutcliffe said.

    He reiterated that Ottawa police have stepped up patrols around Jewish institutions and places of worship. Police are also increasing their presence around mosques.

    "We will continue to monitor the situation and support members of the community as the situation evolves. You are all in my thoughts," Sutcliffe said.

    Police announced their intention to increase patrols around synagogues and mosques on Saturday in the wake of the attack, which came the morning of Simchat Torah, a Jewish holiday. Hundreds of people have been killed in the fighting and Hamas took hostages back to Gaza.

    Israel officially declared war on Sunday.

    The Jewish Federation of Ottawa is planning a solidarity rally to be held outside the Soloway Jewish Community Centre on Nadolny Sachs Private Monday at 7:30 p.m.

    "The Jewish Federation of Ottawa stands with Israel. We pray for the safety of Israel's citizens as well as the brave military forces working to protect our people and our homeland," it said in an email.

    Pro-Palestine rally to be held Sunday

    A pro-Palestine rally is scheduled for Sunday in Ottawa.

    The Palestinian Youth Movement said in a post on Instagram that it will hold a rally at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street.

    The post by the group advertising the rally was celebratory of the attack. The post did not name Hamas, which is considered a designated terrorist entity in Canada, but referred to the "resistance in Gaza." In Arabic, the post references the "Al-Aqsa Flood", the name coined by Hamas for the operation that was launched on Saturday.

    "We call on our people in Ottawa and in the far diaspora to celebrate the resistance's success, to uplift their calls, and to march this Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Human Rights Monument (220 Elgin St.)," the post said.

    Ottawa police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that officers would be on hand to monitor the "unplanned demonstration" and warned of possible traffic delays.

    "Officers will be in the area to ensure public safety," police said.

    "As with all demonstrations, officers attend to ensure the safety and protect the rights of demonstrators and the public. There is no tolerance for vehicle-based demonstrations and unlawful behaviour will be addressed."

