Ottawa mayor auctioning off office items for charity

If you're the mayor of a G7 capital for more than 14 years, you accumulate a lot of stuff.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is auctioning off some items from his office before he leaves the job.

"First, he came out of the closet. Now, he's cleaning out his closet!" says the tagline for the event (Watson officially came out as gay in 2019).

Among the items up for auction, according to his Facebook post, are a Canada baseball jersey and bat, a soccer jersey, and a Sens Mile street sign from the 2014-15 season.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Ottawa Food Bank, which is reporting its highest demand in is nearly 40-year history as the cost of groceries skyrockets.

The silent auction is happening Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jean Pigott Place in Ottawa City Hall. Admission is free.

Watson is Ottawa's longest-serving mayor of all-time. He was the mayor of the old city of Ottawa and has been mayor of the amalgamated city since 2010. He is not running for re-election.