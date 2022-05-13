Ottawa mayor asks Ontario party leaders to commit to funding 50 per cent of Stage 3 LRT

Mayor Jim Watson is ask Ontario party leaders and candidates in the west end if they will help fund 50 per cent of the cost to expand light rail transit into Barrhaven and Kanata.

The city is currently extending the Confederation Line to Tenth Line Road and Moodie Drive, while the Trillium Line will run from Bayview Station to Riverside South, which will have a spur to the Ottawa Airport.

In a letter to Ontario party leaders and candidates in Nepean, Carleton and Kanata-Carleton, Watson asks about funding commitments for Stage 3.

"As part of Stage 3 LRT, the city will bring the comfort and environmental benefits of rail to some of Ottawa's fastest growing communities," Watson wrote. "Does your party commit to negotiating with the city regarding funding 50 per cent of Ottawa's Stage 3 LRT project."

Watson is hoping for a reply from all party leaders by May 26, one week before the election.