Ottawa masseur charged with sexual assault
Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 7:53AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 26, 2020 11:16AM EST
OTTAWA -- An Ottawa masseur working out of his Kanata home has been charged with sexual assault.
Ottawa police launched an investigation earlier this month after receiving a complaint from a woman.
Luis Aroche, 53, of Ottawa is charged with two counts of sexual assault, false pretense under $5,000 and uttering a forged document.
The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit says it’s concerned there could be other victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222 ext. 5760.