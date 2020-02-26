OTTAWA -- An Ottawa masseur working out of his Kanata home has been charged with sexual assault.

Ottawa police launched an investigation earlier this month after receiving a complaint from a woman.

Luis Aroche, 53, of Ottawa is charged with two counts of sexual assault, false pretense under $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit says it’s concerned there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222 ext. 5760.