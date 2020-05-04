OTTAWA -- You will be able to enjoy fresh produce, baked goods and other items from the ByWard Market and Parkdale Market this spring.

Ottawa Markets has launched a “Pick and Click Farmers’ Market” to kick off the 2020 season at the two popular outdoor markets.

Shoppers can visit the Ottawa Markets website to shop from the regular vendors as well as some new ones.

Once you place your order, you can pick up your order at either the ByWard or Parkdale Markets pickup locations.

Starting May 9, the ByWard Market farmers market will offer pickups on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Starting May 12, the Parkdale Market will offer pickups on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farmers markets must currently remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing regulations, but Mayor Jim Watson said last week the markets will be allowed to open this year.