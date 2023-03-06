Ottawa man, woman charged in 2021 death of infant boy

An Ottawa mother and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.

The boy died on Oct. 26, 2021 on Winthrop Private in Britannia, in the city's west end.

Ottawa police said Monday that Patrick O'Connor and Boravy Buth, both 35, have been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life. The charges come after a 16-month investigation.

Police confirmed Buth was the boy's mother.

Both appeared in court on Saturday and remain in custody, police said.

The Ottawa police homicide unit and sexual assault and child abuse unit teamed up for the investigation into "the tragic death of one of the most vulnerable members of our community," police said in a news release.

More to come...