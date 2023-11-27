Ottawa man wins $5M lottery prize

An Ottawa man is $5 million richer after winning the top prize with an Instant Mega ticket.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says Mohamed Haidar is an occasional lottery player who enjoys playing Instant tickets.

The Ottawa grandfather learned of his big win at home.

"I was so happy. I had hoped for a big win for so long," he said. "I am filled with so much joy. I am so thankful for this wonderful experience."

Haidar says he plans to put his win towards retirement and share with family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Innes Road in Gloucester.