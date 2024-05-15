OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa man who ended up in ditch in La Peche facing impaired driving charge

    MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say the driver of this vehicle is facing an impaired driving charge, just weeks after being charged with the same elsewhere in Quebec. (MRC des Collines police/handout) MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say the driver of this vehicle is facing an impaired driving charge, just weeks after being charged with the same elsewhere in Quebec. (MRC des Collines police/handout)
    An Ottawa man who ended up in a ditch in La Pêche, Que. is facing an impaired driving charge, just a few weeks after facing the same charge elsewhere in the province.

    MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said Wednesday that the 52-year-old driver crashed off chemin Edelweiss at around 9:10 a.m. He was taken to hospital where a blood sample was taken.

    Sûreté du Québec police arrested the man for a similar infraction on April 7.

    Police encourage everyone to report erratic drivers or people they believe to be impaired, even if it means calling 9-1-1.

