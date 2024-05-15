Ottawa man who ended up in ditch in La Peche facing impaired driving charge

An Ottawa man who ended up in a ditch in La Pêche, Que. is facing an impaired driving charge, just a few weeks after facing the same charge elsewhere in the province.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said Wednesday that the 52-year-old driver crashed off chemin Edelweiss at around 9:10 a.m. He was taken to hospital where a blood sample was taken.

Sûreté du Québec police arrested the man for a similar infraction on April 7.

Police encourage everyone to report erratic drivers or people they believe to be impaired, even if it means calling 9-1-1.