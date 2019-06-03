

Callum Fraser, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Police are on the look for an Ottawa man accused of running a renovation scam in the capital.

Between May 2018 and May 2019, 40-year-old Roger William Decarie is alleged to have offered fence building, basement renovations and drywall services on social media. He would then acquired deposits from customers and never show up to begin the work.

Decarie would allegedly present himself as "Roger Williams," and cease communications after being paid.

He is facing nine charges each of false pretense and possession of proceeds of crime.

Decarie is described as white, 5-foot-11 with a medium build, and blue eyes.

If you see him, you're asked to contact police.