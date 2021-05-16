OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man on Highway 417 in rural east Ottawa.

OPP were called to a section of the eastbound 417 near Anderson Road at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to hospital with what police described as a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No other details about the victim or the crime were immediately provided. Police said the highway had been partially closed overnight but is now open.

"At this time, police believe there is no risk to public safety," OPP said in a release.

The Russell County Crime Unit is assisting Ottawa OPP with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa OPP or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca