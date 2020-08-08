GUELPH, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of an Ottawa man near Guelph as a homicide.

Police say a passerby found the body of Mohamed Amin Ismail, 25, at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, on Watson Road North, just south of Wellington Road 124.

The OPP say an autopsy performed in Toronto on Thursday confirmed that he died as the result of a homicide. Police did not release a cause of death.

OPP investigators are now asking anyone who was in the area of Watson Road North and Wellington Road 124 between Aug. 2 to Aug. 4 to see if they have dash cam or cell phone video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

With files from CTV News Kitchener.