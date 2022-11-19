Ottawa man questions actions of off-duty cop and work begins on 24 Sussex Drive: Top five stories this week

The NCC is set to begin work on 24 Sussex Drive and Ottawa receives the first snowfall of the season.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

The National Capital Commission announced this week it was beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive to begin work to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.

No one has lived at the prime minister's official residence since 2015, and the building is in "critical" condition, according to a 2021 report.

In a statement, the NCC said it is relocating residence employees and preparing the main building for abatement and other related work.

"Over the coming weeks, the site will be closed to provide easier access for proper planning of this work, which will include the abatement of designated substances such as asbestos, as well as the removal of obsolete mechanical, heating and electrical systems," the NCC said in a statement.

"Procurement for this project will occur over the winter months to ensure the prompt start of abatement work in Spring 2023. The work to be carried out as part of this project must be completed regardless of any future decision on the residence."

A June 2021 report from the NCC said it would cost $36.6 million to restore 24 Sussex Drive to "good" condition.

A gardener works on the grounds at the Prime Minister's residence at 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa, Tuesday May 6, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tom Hanson

An Ottawa man is raising concerns about the actions of a police officer after a road incident last month.

Matt Baczynski says he passed the driver on the shoulder of Mitch Owens Road, which led to a warning that the off-duty officer would be visiting his home later that day with a ticket.

"By the time I got to his tail, I got a little bit close and had to brake really hard to slow down to 65 kilometres an hour," Baczynski said. "Shortly after that he turned on his blinker to turn left and as he started braking, just near Bowesville Road, I decided to try to manoeuvre around him and pass him on the shoulder, there’s a paved shoulder here. From what I understand that’s legal and I’ve always done that."

Moments after, Baczynski says the driver cancelled the left turn and instead followed behind him. At one point, he said someone used an obscene hand gesture from the vehicle.

"He decided to come up on my right side cause the light turned red and at that point he yelled to open the window," he said.

The video supplied to CTV News Ottawa includes audio where a man can be heard yelling, "Put your window down. Hey guys, I’m an off-duty police officer, you run me off the road again and I’ll be paying you a visit tonight, you understand that? Slow down."

Six hours later, Baczynski says the officer knocked on his door with another officer to issue two tickets.

He reported what happened to the Ottawa Police Service professional standards section.

Matt Baczynski of Ottawa says hours after a confrontation with a motorist, an Ottawa police officer delivered two traffic tickets to his home. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

An off-duty Ottawa police officer was killed in a crash while driving home from work early Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say a passenger vehicle and a transport truck collided on Hwy.7, east of Drummond Street East, in Perth at approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday.

Drew Nadeau, 31, of Perth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nadeau joined the Ottawa Police Service in March 2020, after serving as a firefighter in the military.

Ottawa police say Const. Nadeau died in the collision while driving home from work.

"Drew was just 31 years old. He was an incredible young man who served his community with pride and dedication," police said on Twitter.

"Our hearts and support are with his wife, his family, friends and colleagues. We want to thank all of the emergency responders who rendered assistance at the scene.

"Drew will be missed."

Ottawa police confirm Const. Drew Nadeau died in a two-vehicle crash in Perth, Ont. overnight. Nadeau joined the Ottawa Police Service in 2020. (Ottawa Police Service/Twitter)

The required income to buy a new home in Ottawa dropped by another $2,000 this fall as falling home prices offset the hike in interest rates.

A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers needed to earn at least $127,900 a year in October to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for an average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.

That's down from a required income of $129,800 in August, and $137,050 in June.

While house prices have gone down noticeably, mortgage rates and the stress test are only slightly up from where they were just a few months ago," RateHub.ca said in a statement.

The report looks at the income required to purchase the average priced home in Ottawa in October, along with the mortgage rate and the stress test rate. The average price of a home in Ottawa last month was $630,800, with the stress test rate of 7.44 per cent and a mortgage rate of 5.44 per cent.

Here is a look at what you can purchase for the average home price in Ottawa this fall.

A "For Sale" sign is seen in an undated Shutterstock image.

Ottawa and eastern Ontario received the first snowfall of the year this week, with more snow expected over the weekend.

The capital received 7 cm of snow on Wednesday, causing delays on the roads and emergency crews responding to 58 collisions through the day.

A stretch of Highway 401 westbound at Upper Canada Road near Morrisburg, Ont. was closed for several hours due to a truck crashing into a ditch.

The cold temperatures and early snow allowed ski resort operators in Ottawa and eastern Ontario to begin snowmaking operations.

The owner of Mont Ste. Marie says the western Quebec resort will open on Nov. 26.

Snow in the ByWard Market on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa)