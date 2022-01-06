Durham Regional Police have identified an Ottawa man as the victim in a homicide earlier this week in Oshawa.

Officers responding to a call Monday night on Madison Avenue found a man with "obvious signs of trauma" in a white Toyota vehicle.

CP24 reported the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died from his injuries in hospital.

On Thursday, police identified the victim was Saeid Mabrok Saeed Salem, 20, of Ottawa.

Police continue to investigate.