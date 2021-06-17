OTTAWA -- A 30-year-old Ottawa man has died in a single vehicle crash in Lanark County.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash involving a motorcycle on Bennet Lake Road in Tay Valley Township just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tay Valley Township is located 85 km west of downtown Ottawa.

Police say the lone rider of a motorcycle was transported to hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

The victim has been identified Fouad Haddad of Ottawa.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.