A 51- year- old Ottawa man was killed Thursday morning when a twin-engine Cessna 340 plane crashed just seconds from the St. Clair County International Airport in Michigan.

The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft. Reports indicate the pilot told air traffic control there were problems with the right engine before losing communication with the tower.

The plane crashed in a softball field in Kimball Township and suffered extensive damage.

The man's name has not been released.

