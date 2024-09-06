Ottawa man in prison for murder pleads guilty to manslaughter in jailhouse beating

An Ottawa man who is already serving a life sentence for murder pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week in connection with the death of an inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre three years ago.

Donald Musselman was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the beating death of Zakaria Sheek-Hussain, 27, at the Innes Road jail on Feb. 24, 2021.

At the time, Musselman was awaiting trail for second-degree murder in the June 7, 2019 shooting death of local hip-hop artist Markland Campbell.

Musselman was convicted of Campbell's murder in late 2023 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin