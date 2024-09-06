OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa man in prison for murder pleads guilty to manslaughter in jailhouse beating

    Courtroom sketch of suspect Don Musselman June 9, 2019 / Courtesy: Lauren Foster-MacLeod Courtroom sketch of suspect Don Musselman June 9, 2019 / Courtesy: Lauren Foster-MacLeod
    Share

    An Ottawa man who is already serving a life sentence for murder pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week in connection with the death of an inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre three years ago.

    Donald Musselman was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the beating death of Zakaria Sheek-Hussain, 27, at the Innes Road jail on Feb. 24, 2021.

    At the time, Musselman was awaiting trail for second-degree murder in the June 7, 2019 shooting death of local hip-hop artist Markland Campbell.

    Musselman was convicted of Campbell's murder in late 2023 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News