Ottawa man found with gunshot wounds in downtown, police say

The Ottawa Police Service says a man was taken to hospital in stable condition following a shooting in downtown in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ottawa Paramedic Service told CTV News Ottawa the man sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. reporting a disturbance in the 100 block of Besserer Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man with gunshot wounds.

Officers remain on scene, as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.