Ottawa man found with gunshot wounds in downtown, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a man was taken to hospital in stable condition following a shooting in downtown in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Ottawa Paramedic Service told CTV News Ottawa the man sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. reporting a disturbance in the 100 block of Besserer Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the man with gunshot wounds.
Officers remain on scene, as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.
BREAKING Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted incident.'
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
Oilers force Game 7 of Stanley Cup final with 5-1 win over Panthers
The Oilers are one win from history. The Panthers are one loss from infamy. Zach Hyman scored his playoff-leading 16th goal and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves as Edmonton defeated Florida 5-1 on Friday to force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final.
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Laurier Secondary School student identified as subject of south London, Ont. death investigation
A suspicious death in south London is being investigated by London police. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive for a disturbance call.
OPINION Ottawa’s ban on 'greenwashing' has already put a chill on climate disclosure targets
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
'Historic victory': Judge orders Quebec to pay taxi drivers $143 million for abolishing permits
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
Three arrested after fatal stabbing in Fredericton: police
A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.
Billionaire businessman James K. Irving dead at 96
The family of Canadian billionaire businessman James K. Irving has announced his death at the age of 96, just over a month after the death of his younger brother, Arthur.
Catholic church in Halifax ordered to immediately close over safety concerns
A prominent church in Halifax has been ordered to close until further notice due to safety concerns with its steeple.
'Discarded in the freezer': Owners reeling after death of 2 dogs under care of Toronto-area petsitter
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
'Anxious about the future': Some job seekers in the Greater Toronto Area struggling to find work amid high unemployment rate
Hundreds of thousands of people in Toronto are either unemployed or underemployed. CTV News Toronto spoke with job seekers in the Toronto area who were looking for work amid the relatively high unemployment rate. Here are a few of those conversations, as well as advice from experts on how to improve your chances of landing a full-time job.
Pilot project helps offset vet bills for Hochelaga-Maisonneuve pet owners
Napolitaine the cat accidentally swallowed a necklace, and her owner says if it weren't for a program that helps with emergency medical costs, her pet might not be alive today.
-
WEATHER Wet weekend in Montreal as rainfall warning issued for southern Quebec
After a record-breaking heat wave last week, Montreal is expected to get drenched in heavy downpours this weekend.
June heat wave takes it toll on Quebec strawberry crops
Strawberry farmers in Quebec are in damage control after this week's extreme heat soured the beloved summertime fruit.
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
Windsor comic returns home for local premiere of film he stars in at Capitol Theatre
A comedian from Windsor has returned to his hometown for the local premiere of his latest film at the Capitol Theatre.
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Laurier Secondary School student identified as subject of south London, Ont. death investigation
A suspicious death in south London is being investigated by London police. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive for a disturbance call.
Woman reported deceased as part of 'suspicious death' investigation
London police are investigating what has been described as a "suspicious death." Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.
-
VIDEO Fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Around 2 a.m., police posted to social media that Sunset Road was closed at Fingal Line would be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Family of Kitchener man fatally shot by police calls for coroner’s inquest
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
Alexandra Pinto says a final farewell to CTV News Kitchener
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW encampment
The University of Waterloo has issued a trespass notice to Occupy UW, saying demonstrators need to move off campus immediately.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected for Simcoe Muskoka
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
Plainclothed officers cleared from charges in February investigation
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
Disturbing details revealed at convicted killer's sentencing for Meaford man's death
Matthew McQuarrie pleaded guilty and was handed a life sentence for the murder of Emerson Sprung after the 25-year-old man's remains were found at a Meaford cemetery in May 2020.
'Food, fire and friends': Grilling season heats up in Manitoba
Be it a dry-aged steak seared on a ripping hot gas grill, full-flavoured turkey legs slowly cooked over a bed of wood pellets, or a breakfast spread expertly crafted on a flattop. Barbecue season has arrived in Manitoba, and outdoor cooking is taking off this summer.
Where is Louis Riel? Heritage Minute of Métis leader quietly removed
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
New tennis courts coming to southwest Winnipeg park
Southwest Winnipeg will soon have two new tennis courts for people to enjoy.
Accessibility uproar after Olds, Alta., woman with cerebral palsy threatened with $5K fine for using mobility aid
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
Water main repairs still on schedule as Calgary continues to conserve water: Gondek
Calgarians continue to conserve water but the mayor wants city residents to try to do a little bit better.
-
Oilers force Game 7 of Stanley Cup final with 5-1 win over Panthers
The Oilers are one win from history. The Panthers are one loss from infamy. Zach Hyman scored his playoff-leading 16th goal and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves as Edmonton defeated Florida 5-1 on Friday to force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final.
'It was worth it': Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley bids farewell as NDP leader
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has formally bid goodbye to the party that, on her watch, won government for the first and only time in 2015.
As it happened: Oilers win 5-1, force Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final
We're going to Game 7. The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 at Rogers Place on Friday night with goals from Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse to even the Stanley Cup Final at 3-3.
New City of Regina ward boundaries in the hands of Sask. judge
A Court of King’s Bench judge is now weighing whether or not the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) and the City of Regina followed the correct steps while implementing the city’s new ward boundaries.
Here's what to do in Regina for the first weekend of summer
Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.
National Indigenous People's Day celebrated in Regina
Thousands of people in Regina turned out to Victoria Park on Friday for National Indigenous People's Day.
Saskatoon 'Rock Your Roots' Walk breaks personal record with thousands attendees
A sea of orange stretched as far as the eye could see along Saskatoon's riverfront as a record-breaking 5,000-plus people took part in the 'Rock Your Roots' Walk on Friday.
Sask. woman dies at hospital following vehicle crash
An 83-year-old woman who was involved in a collision last week has died from her injuries.
Melfort doctor accused of spanking child and striking another in the face
A Melfort doctor is facing a series of charges from the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons, which alleges he hit children on two separate occasions.
$22K in penalties, 10-year ban for B.C. hunting guide after conservation officers' investigation
A B.C. man has been ordered to pay more than $22,000 and banned from working as a hunting guide for 10 years after pleading guilty to multiple violations of the provincial Wildlife Act.
Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 97 following bus crash that caused 'numerous' injuries
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
'Nathan is going to change the world': Teenage science writer strives to inspire positivity and curiosity
Nathan Hellner-Mestelman seems like an ordinary teenager walking down the hall of his high school, until he shares his extraordinary appreciation for static on the radio.
Union says social worker staffing at 'crisis' levels in B.C.
The union representing social workers is raising the alarm about staffing levels in B.C.
'High volume' of excessive speeders in Kelowna prompts highway patrol crackdown
Police in the Okanagan have been impounding more than a vehicle per day for excessive speeding this year.
Recognize this man? Kamloops RCMP seek arson suspect
Mounties in Kamloops are asking for help identifying a man they say is suspected of setting a trailer on fire earlier this month.