Ottawa man facing child pornography charges
Published Friday, November 26, 2021 3:32PM EST
OTTAWA -- A 30-year-old Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges after police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the ByWard Market.
On Nov. 10, Ottawa police launched an investigation after receiving a tip from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that indicated an Ottawa resident was suspected of being in possession of child pornography.
On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 100 block of George Street.
Philippe-Olivier Delia is charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.
Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine if further charges will be laid.