An Ottawa man facing charges of child pornography and child luring was released on bail Wednesday with several conditions.

On January 4th, Paul McCarthy, 62, was pulled off a plane heading to Panama and arrested at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

McCarthy was previously stopped by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in mid-December when he returned to Canada from a volunteer mission in Nepal.

McCarthy faces two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of luring a child under 18 and one count of importing child pornography.

Police say the investigation is in relation to Nepalese boys under the age of 16.

His defence lawyer, Bob Carew, says there is a lack of evidence in the case.

“The bulk of the crown’s case is in shambles essentially, a lot more investigation to be done apparently,” Carew said.

“There are always two sides to these stories and allegations.”

At court, McCarthy blew a kiss to his family when he entered the room.

McCarthy’s bail conditions include house arrest, no communication with anyone under the age of 16, and no access to phones or internet. He was also ordered to surrender his passport.

McCarthy was also ordered to stay away from schools, and playgrounds.

None of the allegations against McCarthy have been tested in court.