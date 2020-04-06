OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have charged a 34-year-old man following two alleged break-ins in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at around 4:33 p.m. Saturday regarding an alleged break and enter on Besserer Street.

About six minutes later, another 9-1-1 call came in about an alleged break and enter on Chapel Street. Police say similar descriptions were given for the suspect in each case.

Officers arrested a suspect near Chapel Street.

Eric Blace is facing two counts each of breaking and entering, possession of breaking and entering tools, mischief, and breach of probation.