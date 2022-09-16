Ottawa man facing charges following hate-motivated crimes in Kanata, police say

Ottawa police say an Ottawa man is facing charges following a series of hate-motivated crimes in Kanata this week.

Officers responded to a call about a man being assaulted and threatened by another man on Terence Matthews Crescent at approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police say approximately 15 minutes later, the suspect approached a driver on Eagleson Road and invited him to fight.

"The driver refused and was threatened and assaulted by the suspect," police said in a media release, adding the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police say at approximately 9 p.m., the suspect was observed on Moorpark Avenue, "causing mischief to vehicles" and was arrested.

The victims sustained minor injuries.

Police say during the events, the suspect yelled racist slurs at the victim.

"The totality of the submitted evidence leads investigators to believe that these were hate-motivated crimes," police said.

Faruk Vurgun, 19, of Ottawa is facing two counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of mischief and two counts of causing a disturbance.