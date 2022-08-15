Ottawa man facing charges after police seize 370,000 contraband cigarettes

Ontario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a major bust of contraband cigarettes.

The OPP’s contraband tobacco enforcement team, made up of officers and investigators from the Ministry of Finance, began an investigation into contraband cigarettes in May.

Five search warrants were executed last Wednesday at locations in Ottawa, including a home.

More than 370,000 unstamped cigarettes, 500 kilograms of unstamped shisha tobacco, and an unspecified amount of cash was seized. One man was arrested.

The accused, who was not named by the OPP in a news release, is charged with trafficking unstamped tobacco under the criminal code and several Tobacco Tax Act offences.

He’s due in court in October.